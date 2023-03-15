SAN DIEGO — It was a wet and windy morning for San Diegans on Wednesday with moderate to heavy rainfall dampening the morning commute.

With stormy weather comes downed trees, flooding and delays for travelers. For those headed out in the rain, there are several road closures across the county that may affect your route.

Here’s a list of areas experiencing closures due to inclement weather conditions, according to the San Diego County Department of Public Works.

— Sandia Creek in the De Luz area is closed from Santa Margarita Preserve to Rock Mountain due to flooding.

— Camino Del Rey is closed from Via Maria Elena to Camino Del Cielo due to flooding.

— Cole Grade dip is closed from Spring Valley to Old Cole Grade.

— Harmony Grove Road is closed between Wilgen Road and Wild Willow due to flooding.

— Magnolia Avenue in the Ramona area is closed from Highway 78 and Magnolia Heights Road due to flooding in the dip.

— Letton Street in the Ramona area is closed at Kelley Avenue and Main Street due to flooding.

— Ramona Street is closed at Raymond Street and H Street due to flooding.

— Via Viejas in the Alpine area is closed between Calle De Pescadores to Via Belota.

— Pine Creek Crossing in the Pine Valley area is closed due to flooding between Pine Creek Road and Valley View Trail.

— Huffstatler Street in the Rainbow area is closed from 5th Street to 2nd Street due to flooding.

— 5th Street in the Rainbow area is closed from Old Highway 395 to Huffstatler Street due to flooding.

— Twin Peaks Road in Poway from Pomerado Road to Community Road is closed.

— Quarry Road in Spring Valley is closed between State Route 125 to Lakeview Drive.

— 13th Street at Main Street and Walnut Street in Ramona is closed due to flooding.

— Ivy Dell is closed between Jesmond Dene and N. Centre City due to flooding.

— El Montevideo is closed between San Elijo and Via De Fortuna due to flooding.

— De Luz Murrieta dip is closed from the Riverside County line to address 40153 De Luz Murrieta due to flooding.

— The Pala Temecula dip is closed due to flooding.

— Discovery Street in Lake San Marcos is closed between San Marcos Boulevard and San Pablo due to flooding.

— Calle Ricardo dip is closed.

— Rice Canyon is closed at Highway 76 due to flooding.

These closures went into affect Wednesday morning and are subject to change as weather conditions progress.

Please check back for updates.