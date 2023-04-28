Several I-8 off-ramps will be closed for road work, said Caltrans.

SAN DIEGO — A series of East County off-ramp closures on Interstate 8 begin Friday and will periodically reoccur until Thursday during set times, said the California Department of Transportation.

Officials say construction crews will be working on wrong-way driver pavement marking configuration, including recessed markers.

Here’s a list of areas that will be affected by this work, according to Caltrans.

— Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

• Westbound Japatul Valley Road (connector to SR-79)

• Eastbound/Westbound Pine Valley Road off-ramp

• Eastbound Sunrise Highway off-ramp

• Eastbound Kitchen Creek Road off-ramp

— Saturday and Sunday from 3 a.m. to 11 a.m.:

• Westbound Japatul Valley Road (connector to SR-79)

• Eastbound/Westbound Pine Valley Road off-ramp

• Eastbound/Westbound Sunrise Highway off-ramp

• Westbound Buckman Springs Road off-ramp

• Eastbound/Westbound Kitchen Creek Road off-ramp

• Eastbound/Westbound Ribbonwood Road off-ramp

• Eastbound/Westbound Carrizo Gorge off-ramp

• Eastbound Truck Stop off-ramp

• Eastbound/Westbound In Ko Pah Park Road off-ramp

— Monday through Wednesday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

• Westbound East Willows Road off-ramp

• Eastbound/Westbound Sunrise Highway off-ramp

• Westbound Buckman Springs Road off-ramp

• Eastbound/Westbound Kitchen Creek Road off-ramp

• Eastbound/Westbound Ribbonwood Road off-ramp

• Eastbound/Westbound Carrizo Gorge off-ramp

• Eastbound/Westbound In Ko Pah Park Road off-ramp

• Eastbound Truck Stop off-ramp

Caltrans say traffic delay may occur during these timeframes. Officials have encouraged travelers to plan ahead and allow extra time to reach their destinations.

For real-time traffic information, including traffic speed, lane and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, Caltrans has advised motorists to check their QuickMap.

Caltrans has also asked motorists to watch for workers while driving in these areas.