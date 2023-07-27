I-5 ramps will be closed Thursday night, said Caltrans.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A pair of Interstate 5 ramp closures are scheduled for Thursday, according to Caltrans.

The southbound I-5 on-ramp at Harbor Drive and off-ramp to Coast Highway in Oceanside will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday while maintenance crews work on lane striping, officials confirmed.

Motorists in the are are encouraged to take the following detours during this timeframe:

• Motorists looking to enter southbound I-5 at Harbor Drive should proceed to the

on-ramp at State Route 76.

• Motorists looking to exit southbound I-5 at Coast Highway will be detoured to the

Mission Avenue exit, turn left to northbound I-5 to the SR-76/Coast Highway off-ramp.

For real-time traffic information, including traffic speed, lane and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, Caltrans has advised motorists to check their QuickMap.

Caltrans says the time of maintenance is subject to change due to weather, traffic incidents, or other maintenance considerations.