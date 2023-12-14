Among the hundreds of bills that California Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law this year are several related to owning and driving a vehicle.

Most new laws go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024, unless there is a stipulation that it begins at a later date.

Here are more than ten significant laws regarding traffic and vehicle ownership going into effect soon in California.

Ban on cruising prohibitions

AB 436 will prohibit cities and local governments from prohibiting cruising, and would no longer prohibit vehicles from being modified to sit at a level that’s lower than the vehicles’ rim.

Tickets issued to speeding drivers caught via cameras

AB 645 will allow several cities to establish a pilot system that will allow the citing of speeding drivers through the use of video cameras, similar to red light infractions that are issued with the help of video technology.

Stops related to expired license plate tags

AB 256 will go into effect on July 1, 2024, and continue until January 1, 2030.

The law will prohibit an officer from pulling over a vehicle solely based on the expired stickers on the back license plate unless two months have passed since the month stated on the sticker.

So, for example, if a registration expires in July, the vehicle would not be able to be stopped solely for the expired sticker until October.

These vehicles can still be stopped if they commit any other violations.

Citations to vehicles parked in bicycle lanes

AB 361 will make it easier to cite vehicles parked in bicycle lanes. The law will allow local agencies to install cameras on vehicles used to enforce parking rules and use the images recorded to issue a parking citation to vehicles illegally parked in bike lanes.

The law would sunset on January 1, 2030.

No stopping near crosswalks

AB 413 will prohibit vehicles from stopping, standing or parking within 20 feet of unmarked or marked crosswalks, or 15 feet from crosswalks that extend from a “bulbout,” a stretch of sidewalk that juts out into the road.

The law’s author said this was created as a means of reducing crashes with pedestrians and to allow pedestrians to see oncoming traffic as they cross a roadway.

No erasing of numbers from catalytic converters

AB 1519 prohibits people from removing or altering the vehicle identification number that has been added to a catalytic converter, or from possessing 3 or more catalytic converters that have been altered.

Fees for clean transportation programs

AB 126 extends the use of fees that generate up to $100 million yearly to fund the state’s clean transportation programs, such as electric vehicle incentives and infrastructure systems.

Failure to attend traffic violator school

AB 466 will no longer allow the failure to attend traffic violator school to be classified as a misdemeanor and will not allow this violation to be considered a new offense.

Zero-emission school buses

AB 579 will require that starting in 2035, all new school buses be zero-emission vehicles, with extensions on the deadline for school districts that have “terrain and route constraints.”

Catalytic converter thieves charged with illegal dismantling

AB 641 will allow law enforcement to charge thieves who have nine or more stolen catalytic converters to also be charged with being illegal auto dismantlers.