SAN DIEGO — A 17-year-old riding an electric bike was struck by a vehicle Friday in a hit-and-run crash in the Point Loma Heights neighborhood, police said.

The collision occurred around 6:28 p.m. at Catalina Boulevard and Narragansett Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Authorities say the teenage boy had a green light and yielded to northbound traffic on Catalina Boulevard when the bicyclist was hit by an unknown vehicle from behind as he attempted to turn eastbound on Narragansett Avenue.

Police confirmed the vehicle did not stop and continued southbound on Catalina Boulevard.

The victim was taken to a hospital with a pelvic fracture, per SDPD.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call the listed Command handling the investigation or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.