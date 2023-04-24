CASA DE ORO, Calif. — A 17-year-old was killed last week in a motorcycle crash in the Casa de Oro neighborhood, law enforcement said.

The collision occurred Thursday around 9:30 p.m. on Avocado Boulevard, located north of Flambeau Place, Officer Jared Grieshaber with the California Highway Patrol said in a news release.

According to CHP, the motorcyclist was riding a 2016 Kawasaki Ninja southbound on Avocado Boulevard at about 55 mph when he lost control and crashed into a metal electrical utility box while trying to navigate a left-hand curve in the roadway.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injuries in the collision.

It is unknown if driving under the influence was a factor in the crash, authorities said.