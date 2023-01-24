OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A teenager was airlifted to a hospital Monday night after being seriously injured in a suspected hit-and-run crash, the Oceanside Police Department said.

Around 11:15 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of a fight in the area near the 1200 block of N Harbor Drive, OPD spokesperson Jennifer Atenza said in a news release.

Upon arrival, officers found a 17-year-old boy lying unconscious in the the parking lot of Pay Lot 10 at the corner of N Pacific Street and N Harbor Drive.

The boy appeared to have been hit by a vehicle, police said. The boy was ultimately airlifted to Scripps La Jolla with life-threatening injuries.

Police identified a 15-year-old boy as the suspect in the hit-and-run. After fleeing the scene, he was located by officers and detained nearby, Atenza said.

According to preliminary information, police believe both the victim and the suspect were involved in the altercation that prompted the police response.

Alcohol is considered to have been a factor in the hit-and-run crash, Atenza added.

Anyone with information on this incident was asked to contact OPD Accident Investigator David Paul at 760-435-4431 or dcpaul@oceansideca.org

The incident is still under investigation.