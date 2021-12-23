Teenager dies after crashing into trees; other teen driver arrested

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A teenager died in an early morning crash in rural North County Thursday, and another teen involved in the collision was arrested, according to officials.

At 2:45 a.m, a 19-year-old man was driving a Subaru sports car south on Mission Road near Fallbrook Union High School, according to California Highway Patrol. An 18-year-old man in a small Subaru SUV was driving to the sports car’s right, in the other southbound lane.

CHP says the 19-year-old swerved out of the left lane, triggering the deadly crash.

“For reasons that are still under investigation, the 19-year-old driver of the Subaru BRZ veered to the left, off the roadway and collided with multiple trees,” Officer Hunter Gerber said. “The Subaru Outback collided with debris from this collision.”

The 19-year-old, a Fallbrook resident, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 18-year-old from Vista was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving, but further details were not provided on why those charges were made.

Traffic at South Mission Road north of Stagecoach Lane were impacted by the accident until 6:20 a.m., the CHP reported.

