LA JOLLA, Calif. – An 18-year-old man suffered serious injuries late Thursday when he lost control of his vehicle on a curve and struck an unoccupied car, police said.

The crash happened about 10:20 p.m. when the man was traveling westbound near 1800 Nautilus St. in La Jolla, San Diego police officer Robert Heims said. His Mazda sedan hit the rear of a BMW sedan that was parked on the north curb line on Nautilus Street.

The driver, who wasn’t publicly identified, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries as a result. They include a fractured pelvis and “several other fractures,” according to Heims. No other injuries were reported.

Heims said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

San Diego police’s Traffic Division is investigating.