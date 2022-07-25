SAN DIEGO — A teenager was injured by a vehicle while running across an intersection Monday in the Otay Mesa West neighborhood, police said.

The crash occurred around 8:01 a.m. in the 800 block of Picador Boulevard, San Diego police officer John Buttle stated in a release.

A 17-year-old boy was crossing west to east when he ran in front of a 2012 Hyundai Elantra traveling southbound in the first lane, according to police. The teen’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening, suffering a fractured left femur and a six-inch laceration to the left hip.

San Diego police were investigating the collision.

Anyone with information related to the above incident(s) is encouraged to call the listed Command handling the investigation or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.