ENCINITAS, Calif — A 15-year-old boy sustained major injuries in a collision involving an e-bike on Thursday, authorities said.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, the teen was riding an e-bike northbound on South El Camino Real in Encinitas shortly before 6 p.m. when he changed lanes into the path of a work van, in turn, causing a collision.

Deputies and paramedics with the Encinitas Fire Department responded to the scene. The boy was rushed to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla with major injuries, authorities said.

His identity is being withheld at this time due to him being a juvenile.

SDSO says the van driver was not hurt and stayed on scene to speak with deputies. At this time, alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to be factors in the crash.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed or have cell phone or surveillance video of the incident is urged to contact the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station Traffic Division at (760) 966-3500.