SAN DIEGO — A 13-year-old bicyclist was seriously hurt Thursday after falling off a bike in the Pacific Beach neighborhood, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 10:41 a.m. at the intersection of Pacific Beach Drive and Riviera Drive, D. O’Brien with the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said in a news release.

Authorities say the teen girl was riding a bicycle westbound on 1400 Pacific Beach Drive when she lost control at the intersection of 4100 Riviera Drive. The victim’s bike overturned and she struck her head on the roadway.

The rider, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, per SDPD.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Anyone with information related to the collision is encouraged to call the listed

Command handling the investigation or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.