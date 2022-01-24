Teen arrested after rollover crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A teen was arrested early Monday morning after being rescued from a vehicle in a solo crash near Sherman Heights.

The unidentified teen victim was the sole occupant of a vehicle that overturned on the state Route 94 ramp to northbound Interstate 5 at around 1:24 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The victim who had minor injuries was pulled from the vehicle and transported to UC San Diego Medical Center.

The teen was then arrested by the California Highway Patrol.

No other information was released.

