An SUV on fire after overturning along the I-5 on Sunday, June 25. (Courtesy of Shukri Sakkab)

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — At least one person is dead after a fiery crash on the northbound Interstate 5 Sunday afternoon near Camp Pendleton, according to California Highway Patrol.

Around 1:29 p.m., an overturned and on fire SUV was reported on the freeway, just north of the San Onofre CHP Inspection Facility.

According to CHP logs, the crash resulted in fatal injures. CHP has not yet confirmed how many people were killed or injured in the incident.

All lanes along the northbound I-5 were temporarily closed while crews cleaned up debris. At 2:46 p.m., all northbound lanes had been reopened.

The exact cause of the crash and fire is not known at this time. The incident remains under investigation by CHP.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.