SUV erupts in flames on I-15

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters Tuesday morning were working to extinguish a vehicle fire on Interstate 15.

The blaze was reported shortly after 6 a.m. on southbound I-15 near Camino Del Norte., south of Rancho Bernardo, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

Officials briefly closed the southbound I-15 express lanes north of Bernardo Center Drive and the on-ramp while crews battled the flames, according to Caltrans San Diego. All lanes were reopened by 7 a.m.

Information about the condition of the driver was not immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

