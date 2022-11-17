SAN DIEGO — A 74-year-old man died Thursday in a crash in San Diego’s University City neighborhood, authorities said.

Around 9:15 a.m., the man was driving a Mitsubishi SUV westbound on Eastgate Mall when he entered the intersection with Town Centre Drive against a red light, San Diego police said. The SUV collided with a Honda Accord that was headed northbound on Town Centre Drive, overturned and crashed into a traffic signal pole.

The SUV driver died at the scene. The front passenger, a 73-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The driver of the Honda, a 49-year-old man, was taken to a hospital to be evaluated for chest pain.

SDPD’s Traffic Division was investigating the crash. Anyone with information was asked to call SDPD or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.