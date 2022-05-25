SAN DIEGO — A trolley line that travels between Downtown San Diego and Santee has been temporarily shut down Wednesday due to police investigating a suspicious device, according to authorities.

San Diego Metropolitan Transit System’s Green Line is currently not serving trains starting and ending at 12th Avenue and Imperial Avenue, the public transit service provider tweeted around 6:39 p.m.

“Blue & Orange Line service to 12th & Imperial running normal. Riders who need to transfer between lines should do so at Santa Fe Depot/Old Town,” the MTS advised.

No other details were released by authorities.

Check back for updates on this developing story.