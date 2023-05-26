SAN DIEGO — A moped rider was fatally struck by a suspected DUI driver in the Bay Terraces neighborhood Thursday, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the incident occurred around 11:09 p.m. when a 40-year-old man was riding his moped eastbound in the left lane on the 7100 block of Paradise Valley Road.

At that same time, authorities say a 66-year-old man was driving his 2016 Nissan Maxima eastbound on the 7100 block Paradise Valley Road in the same lane as the moped the driver.

The Nissan driver did not see the moped and collided into it from behind, SDPD said. The moped rider was ejected from the moped and sustained fatal injuries, according to authorities.

SDPD says a DUI is suspected and the driver of the Nissan was arrested at the scene.

The San Diego Police Traffic Division is investigating the crash. Anyone with information related to the double collision is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.