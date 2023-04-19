A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in North Park, police said. (Photo: OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO — A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a collision in North Park on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

According the the San Diego Police Department, the incident occurred shorty before 4 a.m. on Illinois Street when the driver crashed his vehicle into a parked car and allegedly tried to walk away from the scene.

Authorities say he was identified by witnesses, though his name has not been released.

The man was taken to the hospital to be checked out following the crash. SDPD said he was later released and taken to jail.

The scene is now clear and there are no injuries reported in connection to the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at (619) 235-8477.