SAN DIEGO — A driver and a passenger were sent to the hospital Thursday after a collision in the Allied Gardens neighborhood, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a 38-year-old man was driving northbound on Princess View Drive in a grey 2015 Toyota Corolla around 2 a.m.

Police say he rear-ended a parked tractor trailer. He and his passenger were both transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital following the incident.

The driver sustained a laceration to his head, and the passenger sustained a fractured left arm as well as a fractured pelvis. Their injuries are considered non-life threatening.

According to SDPD, alcohol is suspected to be a factor in this collision. There is no word yet on whether the driver was arrested.

SDPD’s Traffic Division responded and is investigating. Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.