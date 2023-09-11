SAN DIEGO — A police pursuit ended Monday morning in the Allied Gardens neighborhood after the suspects crashed a vehicle and fled the scene, San Diego police said.

Around 5 a.m., SDPD received a report of “car prowlers” looking to steal a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers located the suspects who fled in their vehicle, leading police on a pursuit.

Police did not immediately clarify where exactly the pursuit began or how many suspects were involved.

After a brief pursuit, the suspects crashed their vehicle near Galewood Street and Horner Street, SDPD said. The suspects abandoned the vehicle and escaped through the neighborhood, jumping over fences.

Police initially set up a perimeter to look for the suspects, but as of 6:30 a.m., SDPD said the suspects had gotten away and that there was no immediate danger to the surrounding neighborhood.