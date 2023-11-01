SAN DIEGO — A $1,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run crash, San Diego County Crime Stoppers along with the San Diego Police Department said in a news release Wednesday.

The collision occurred on the evening of Oct. 21 on West Hills Parkway at the intersection with Carlton Oaks Drive in the Tierrasanta area.

A 65-year-old man and 68-year-old woman were on a three-wheeled motorcycle when they were hit by an unknown vehicle while traveling southbound on West Hills Parkway, according to authorities. The impact of the crash sent the motorcycle rider and passenger off the vehicle, killing the woman and seriously injuring the man.

While the suspect vehicle left the scene, passersby helped until first responders arrived at the location, officials said.

Crime Stoppers and police obtained video showing the suspect vehicle stopping for a short time south of the crash scene.

Authorities describe the vehicle as a possibly dark SUV or sedan that could have light to moderate damage to its right side.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect and/or the

suspect’s vehicle is asked to send a web or mobile tip to San Diego County Crime Stoppers, call the SDPD’s Traffic Division Detective at (858) 573- 5002 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.