OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A 24-year-old man suspected in a road rage shooting on Interstate 5 in Oceanside was arrested Wednesday, authorities said.

Brightwel Ojahngoe, of Oceanside, was taken into custody and booked into the San Diego County Jail – Vista Detention Center on suspicion of firing a gun on an occupied vehicle and carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony, Officer Hunter Gerber with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said in a news release Friday.

The shooting occurred on Nov. 24 around 9:17 p.m. on northbound I-5 near Mission Avenue.

The passenger of a Dodge Dart pulled out a handgun and fired several rounds at the motorcyclists, striking the left side of one of the motorcycles, according to authorities. No motorcyclists were injured in the shooting, but the motorcycle struck was damaged.

The motorcyclists then moved to a safer location, where they contacted CHP. The suspect vehicle left the scene, continuing to drive on northbound I-5.

Ojahngoe was identified as the suspect and taken into custody without incident, per CHP. Authorities also seized a firearm believed to have been used in the shooting.

“This incident underscores the dangers associated with road rage on our highways,” Gerber said. “We urge all motorists to prioritize safety and exercise patience while driving. Road rage can escalate quickly and lead to serious consequences. Remember to stay calm, avoid aggressive behavior, and report any incidents to law enforcement.”

Anyone with more information about the incident is urged to call Officer R. Nilsen of CHP Oceanside Area at 760-643-3400.