SAN DIEGO — An ongoing bus drivers strike that has disrupted service for several weeks in South Bay has come to an end.

The Board of Directors for the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) held a special meeting Thursday after weeks of negotiations. The board voted 8-6 to set a deadline for MTS contractor Transdev to end the labor dispute by June 23. They even offered an extra $1 million for the current contract in an effort to get services restored.

Bus drivers met Transdev at the negotiating table on Friday to discuss their requests. Some of the things they are demanding include access to cleaner restrooms and an end to forced overtime work, among other things.

On Sunday, Lee Fletcher from Teamster Local 683 confirmed to FOX 5 that 143 drivers voted to pass and 121 voted to reject the proposal. Based on the majority, South Bay MTS bus drivers will return to work on Monday, according to Fletcher.

As for East County drivers, the strike continues. That’s according to a member of Teamster 542, who told FOX 5 that after receiving an offer Friday voting began and didn’t end until Saturday. The results: a 99.1% rejection, according to the union member.

What’s next for East County’s bus drivers is yet to be determined.

MTS released a statement on the reached agreement shortly before 1:30 p.m. Sunday, stating, “All scheduled bus routes for these divisions are anticipated to operate on a normal schedule on Monday, June 19.”

“First, I’d like to thank our passengers who have experienced major disruptions in their daily lives due to this work stoppage,” said Stephen Whitburn, MTS Board Chair and San Diego City Councilmember, District 3. “The top priority is to get bus service back to normal levels so MTS can continue providing the vital services our passengers depend on. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this process and anticipate returning to normal service levels tomorrow.”

However, MTS also said, “MTS Access and minibus service are both still impacted by a work stoppage as negotiations continue with Transdev and Teamsters Local 542. These routes include, MTS Access, 14, 18, 25, 83, 84, 833, 838, 944, 945, 946, 964, 965, 985; Saturdays: 832, 833, 838, 945, 965; Sundays: 832, 833, 838.”

The latest MTS alerts and detours can be found here.

Though this weekend’s negotiations proved successfully for some, there may still be some affected bus routes this week.