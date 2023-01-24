SAN DIEGO — A man suspected of driving a stolen vehicle Tuesday led police on a pursuit in North County that ended in a crash, authorities said.

The chase started around 8:22 p.m. in the 100 block of North Twin Oaks Road, located west of Escondido, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

During the pursuit, the suspect traveling on North Centre City Parkway crashed his vehicle, first slamming into a civilian car and then striking an Escondido police vehicle that was assisting with the sheriff’s department, authorities said. The damage to the police vehicle was considered minor.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

Escondido police will investigate the crash while the sheriff’s handles the stolen vehicle aspect of the incident.