Police car on the street at night.

SAN DIEGO — A man was taken into police custody in the early hours of Sunday morning after a call came in around 1 a.m. reporting a stolen vehicle.

The San Diego Police Department told FOX 5 that reports of a stolen RAM truck in the Pacific Beach area prompted them to pursue a suspect.

Authorities say the suspect, a man of unknown age, ended up fleeing on foot into Rose Canyon.

SDPD called for backup, using a helicopter and police K-9 to assist with the search of the suspect.

The man was eventually taken into custody and was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated, police said.

His identity has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.