A police pursuit that began in Los Angeles and ended in San Diego County. (KTLA)

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A pursuit that began Thursday in Los Angeles ended in North County after the driver led authorities through multiple counties.

Authorities pursued the driver of a stolen van from Los Angeles through Orange County before it ended in Carlsbad near Cannon Road and Frost Ave, the California Highway Patrol said.

According to CHP, a suspect was taken into custody after the pursuit and officials with the Los Angeles Police Department were called to the scene to take the suspect, since the pursuit began in their jurisdiction.

The van was stolen from a repair shop in Los Angeles, according to FOX 5’s sister station KTLA.

No further information was immediately available regarding the incident.