EL CAJON, Calif. — A man was arrested after a stolen motorhome was located by license plate-reading cameras in El Cajon, authorities said.

On Friday, the c says officers received a “Flock Safety alert” around 3 p.m. which detected a motorhome that had been reported stolen.

The motorhome was located at 181 N Second St. in El Cajon shortly after, and police say the driver — 59-year-old Gordon Appleton — was arrested.

The suspect, a transient man who police say was previously arrested for stealing gas and for damaging/tampering with a vehicle, was recently released from jail on Aug. 15 on supervised probation.

Appleton was, once again, booked into jail and is currently awaiting his court appearance, according to the authorities.

ECPD says the automated license plate reading cameras, which were approved by San Diego city officials earlier this month, served as an instrumental tool in this vehicle theft case. Forty of these surveillance cameras have since been deployed in El Cajon.

“As we are seeing crime increase across this state due to ineffective criminal justice reform, the El Cajon Police Department will continue to use every tool available to us to hold criminals accountable who victimize our community. If you drive a stolen vehicle in the City of El Cajon we will locate you, arrest you, and put you in jail.” said Chief Mike Moulton.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact ECPD at (619) 579-3311, or call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.