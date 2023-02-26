NATIONAL CITY, Calif. – A National City Police Officer got involved in a vehicle accident during a call about a stolen golf cart suspect, said the agency Sunday.

Officers said at around 9:06 a.m., dispatch received a call about a stolen golf cart from a church. About 30 minutes later an officer spotted the vehicle.

A person was also seen standing next to the golf cart. When the officer contacted the person, they ran away, according to National City Police.

At some point, a National City Police Officer was involved in a wreck with another vehicle. It is unclear if the officer involved in the crash was the same one attempting to catch the suspect.

No word on the condition of the police officer or the driver involved.