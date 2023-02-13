SAN DIEGO — The westbound State Route 94 connector to the southbound Interstate 805 will begin partial closures for maintenance, CalTrans announced Friday.
Monday through Thursday the ramp will be closed from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. for concrete work.
CalTrans said motorists can take an alternate route from SR-94 using the northbound I-805, exiting at Home Avenue and turn left to the southbound I-805.
The transportation agency reminds drivers traveling in the area that the section of road will be considered a work zone and to watch for highway workers and moving construction equipment.
The construction schedule is subject to change due to weather conditions, traffic incidents or other construction-related reasons, according to CalTrans.
The agency has not yet said when the maintenance work might be complete.