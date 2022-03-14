ESCONDIDO, Calif. — State Route 78 was shut down in both directions for several hours early Monday after a semi-truck overturned near the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

The truck crashed around 4:30 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol logs, but it “appeared the driver was OK.” Video from the scene showed the big rig lying across both sides of the rural highway, which is just one lane in each direction.

Caltrans said westbound and eastbound traffic remained blocked near San Pasqual Road as of about 7 a.m. Drivers were being diverted at Academy Road if they were headed west; they were diverted at Bandy Canyon if they were headed east.

Authorities issued a SigAlert, meaning they anticipated the closure would last for an extended period of time. You can check a live San Diego traffic map here.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the driver lost control in the first place. Callers told CHP that they were able to get out of the truck and were trying to help direct traffic before authorities arrived.

Check back for updates on this developing story.