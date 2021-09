SAN DIEGO — State Route 78 is closed near Ramona as crews work to move a dump truck that overturned.

SR-78 just west of Indian Oaks Road will be closed as the dump truck is righted and debris cleared from the roadway, according to California Highway Patrol’s El Cajon office.

TRAFFIC ALERT- SR-78 will be closed just west of Indian Oaks Rd for an unknown duration while this dump truck is uprighted and debris is cleared from the roadway. Traffic will be turned around at Indian Oaks Rd and Highland Valley Rd. Please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/FRfJNSV7pN — CHP El Cajon (@CHP_El_Cajon) September 14, 2021

Caltrans first announced the closure around 7:39 a.m. Tuesday. One lane was initially blocked, but the closure was expanded after 9 a.m.

CHP is urging drivers to use an alternative route.