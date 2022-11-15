RAMONA, Calif. — A full closure of state Route 67 in Ramona from Chaparral Way to Cloudy Moon Drive is scheduled for Friday, said Caltrans.

Crews will be working to remove a large boulder and loose rocks. Caltrans said there will be 15-minute rolling closures in the area between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

There will be no detour for travelers. Caltrans advised motorist to plan for additional travel time and to expect delays.

The scheduled maintenance could change if there is inclement weather or traffic incidents. Caltrans said travelers can check QuickMap online for real-time traffic information, such as road closures due to construction and maintenance activities.

This work is part of the SR-67 Pavement Rehabilitation Project, which will repair and improve 18

miles of travel way and shoulders on SR-67 from just north of the San Diego River Bridge in

Lakeside to State Route 78 in Ramona, said the Department of Transportation.