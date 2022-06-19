SAN DIEGO – Officials with the California Department of Transportation say that State Route 52 is closed this week for maintenance on power lines over the freeway.

The closure of SR-52 will go from Interstate 805 to Interstate 5 and will last from Sunday, June 19, to Friday, June 24. The highway will be shut down from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. and will reopen officially at 4:30 a.m. on Friday, officials said.

Drivers who are planning to use the roadway during that time frame should follow the directions listed below, provided by Caltrans:

Westbound SR-52 to northbound I-5: take northbound I-805 and exit at La Jolla Village Drive off-ramp, turn left onto La Jolla Village Drive, then continue to the northbound I-5 on-ramp.

take northbound I-805 and exit at La Jolla Village Drive off-ramp, turn left onto La Jolla Village Drive, then continue to the northbound I-5 on-ramp. Westbound SR-52 to southbound I-5: take southbound I-805 and exit at Balboa

Avenue off-ramp, turn right onto Balboa Avenue, then continue to the southbound I-5 onramp

(Photo provided by Caltrans)

Northbound I-5 to eastbound SR-52: exit at Balboa Avenue off-ramp, turn right onto Balboa Avenue, continue to northbound I-805 on-ramp, then take eastbound SR-52

(Photo provided by Caltrans)

Southbound I-5 to eastbound SR-52: exit at La Jolla Village Drive off-ramp, turn left

onto La Jolla Village Drive, continue to southbound I-805 on-ramp, then take eastbound

SR-52

(Photo provided by Caltrans)

Travelers are encouraged to plan ahead and allow for additional time it may take to reach their destination.

For more information on current and upcoming road closures, click HERE.