SAN DIEGO – Officials with the California Department of Transportation say that State Route 52 is closed this week for maintenance on power lines over the freeway.
The closure of SR-52 will go from Interstate 805 to Interstate 5 and will last from Sunday, June 19, to Friday, June 24. The highway will be shut down from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. and will reopen officially at 4:30 a.m. on Friday, officials said.
Drivers who are planning to use the roadway during that time frame should follow the directions listed below, provided by Caltrans:
- Westbound SR-52 to northbound I-5: take northbound I-805 and exit at La Jolla Village Drive off-ramp, turn left onto La Jolla Village Drive, then continue to the northbound I-5 on-ramp.
- Westbound SR-52 to southbound I-5: take southbound I-805 and exit at Balboa
Avenue off-ramp, turn right onto Balboa Avenue, then continue to the southbound I-5 onramp
- Northbound I-5 to eastbound SR-52: exit at Balboa Avenue off-ramp, turn right onto Balboa Avenue, continue to northbound I-805 on-ramp, then take eastbound SR-52
- Southbound I-5 to eastbound SR-52: exit at La Jolla Village Drive off-ramp, turn left
onto La Jolla Village Drive, continue to southbound I-805 on-ramp, then take eastbound
SR-52
Travelers are encouraged to plan ahead and allow for additional time it may take to reach their destination.
For more information on current and upcoming road closures, click HERE.