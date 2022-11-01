Northbound, southbound SR-163 ramps to northbound I-5 will close Tuesday night, said Caltrans. (Adobe Stock Photo)

SAN DIEGO — A closure of the northbound and southbound State Route 163 connector to the northbound Interstate 5 is scheduled for Tuesday night, Caltrans announced.

Caltrans has directed motorists to follow these detour instructions:

Southbound SR-163 connector to northbound I-5: take southbound I-5 to the Imperial Avenue exit, turn left onto Imperial Avenue and left at 19th Street to northbound I-5.

Northbound SR-163 connector to northbound I-5: continue northbound on SR-163 to westbound Interstate 8 to northbound I-5.

This detour map was released by Caltrans.

Traffic officials have advised travelers to watch for highway workers and moving equipment.

This temporary closure is related to a water main break that occurred last year, according to Caltrans.

The scheduled maintenance could change if there is inclement weather or traffic incidents. Caltrans said travelers can check QuickMap online for real-time traffic information, such as road closures due to construction and maintenance activities.