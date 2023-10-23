SAN DIEGO — The closure of northbound State Route 125 (SR-125) connector to eastbound State Route 94 (SR-94) continues into Monday until 5 a.m. for individual slab replacement.

The closure includes a full freeway closure of eastbound SR-94 from the Spring Street overcrossing to the Bancroft Drive overcrossing. Northbound SR-125 motorists will be detoured to westbound State Route 94, to northbound Interstate 805, to northbound State Route-15, to eastbound Interstate 8 (I-8) and continue on I-8 to the SR-125 connector ramp.

Eastbound SR-94 motorists will be detoured to northbound SR-125 to the Grossmont Boulevard off-ramp, turn left to the southbound SR-125 on-ramp to the Spring Street offramp. Turn left on Spring Street, then left on Campo Road, continue on Campo Road to the eastbound SR-94 on ramp.

“Some people say it’s annoying, I think it’s cool they’re fixing the roads,” Ben Rohner said. “I’d rather them fix the roads.”