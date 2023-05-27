SAN DIEGO — A police pursuit in San Diego came to an abrupt end Saturday after authorities released a spike strip in the path of the suspect.

That’s according to the San Diego Police Department who told FOX 5 the pursuit started as a traffic violation around 9:15 a.m. and continued through various parts of the region for about an hour and a half.

After the spike strip was released, authorities say they were able to take the suspect into custody at 10:46 a.m. near Camino Real and Via de la Valle, which is just east of the Del Mar Horsepark.

Traffic in the area was disrupted due to the pursuit and FOX 5 confirmed a back up shortly before 11 a.m. Motorists have reported a working scene in the area.

This is developing story. Please check back for updates.