SAN DIEGO — A speeding driver was injured late Wednesday in a crash in City Heights, authorities said.

Around 10:30 p.m., the 66-year-old man was headed eastbound in the 3600 block of El Cajon Boulevard, driving between 70 and 80 mph, when his Toyota Camry rear-ended a Mitsubishi Galant near the intersection with Cherokee Avenue, according to San Diego police.

The Toyota spun through the intersection and hit a parked car, causing a chain reaction that damaged two more cars.

The man was taken to a hospital to be treated for two broken legs and several cuts to his face.

The 44-year-old woman driving the Mitsubushi and her passengers were not injured.

Drugs or alcohol were not factors in the crash, police said.