SAN DIEGO — The southbound Interstate 805 ramp to Interstate 8 is closed Tuesday for emergency bridge rail repair work, Caltrans said.

The closure is for all lanes on the southbound I-805 ramp to the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-8, Caltrans said in a tweet.

You can monitor the latest road conditions with the FOX 5 Traffic Map.

According to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page, the closure is estimated to be in place until approximately 2 p.m.

The connector closure is due to emergency repairs prompted by a traffic collision on Monday, according to CHP.