SAN DIEGO — The connecter between southbound Interstate 5 and state Route 163 will close Sunday, Caltrans officials announced Friday.

The connection between southbound I-5 and northbound and southbound SR-163 will close from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday for electrical work. The on-ramp from First Avenue and the Tenth Avenue off-ramp from southbound I-5 will be closed, as well, while the Grape Street and Fifth Avenue on-ramps will remain open.

Caltrans recommends the following detours for travelers:

Detour to northbound SR-163: continue on southbound I-5 and exit at Imperial Avenue and turn left, turn left onto 19 th Street to northbound I-5 to northbound SR-163

Street to northbound I-5 to northbound SR-163 Detour to southbound SR-163 and downtown: continue on southbound I-5 and exit at B street

Officials say that construction times are subject to change due to weather, traffic and other considerations, and that nearby residents may be subjected to additional light and loud noises during the emergency construction.

