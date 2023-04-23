FALLBROOK, Calif. — All southbound lanes on a stretch of the Interstate 15 in Fallbrook are blocked off due to a fatal multi-vehicle collision, Caltrans said in a tweet.

The accident occurred just north of State Route 76 around 3:15 p.m. Sunday. Three cars were involved, according to California Highway Patrol logs. One vehicle was overturned.

California Highway Patrol logs indicate that the collision was fatal, however, there is no information on how many deaths or other injuries.

Major delays are expected through the area, according to North County Fire.

FOX 5 has a crew headed to the scene. Check back for updates.