NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A short pursuit ended in a crash that left one person dead Friday, said the National City Police Department.

Authorities say they were pursuing a driver for a speeding violation around midnight when the individual fled in a car described as a Toyota on the 2000 block of National City Boulevard.

The driver, who was described as a man in his 20s or 30s, lost control of his vehicle and was ejected after a short chase, NCPD said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

NCPD says all of National City Boulevard is shut down from 30th Street to 26th Street for an investigation. Authorities have advised motorist to avoid the area and say they expect the roadway to reopen sometime after 6 a.m.

No other injuries were reported in connection to this incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.