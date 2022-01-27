South Bay police pursuit ends in crash, arrest

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) – A motorist who refused to yield for a traffic stop Thursday led a brief, roundabout South Bay police pursuit that ended when he slammed his car into an SUV at high speed at the same intersection where the chase began.

The 35-year-old man sped off when officers tried to pull him over in the area of J Street and Third Avenue in Chula Vista shortly after 10 a.m., according to police.

The motorist, a suspect in a reckless-driving incident reported about a quarter of an hour earlier, fled for several minutes, soon doubling back to the road crossing where he initially had failed to yield. There, his 2014 Ford Fiesta sedan collided with a Chevrolet Trax and skidded to a halt, Lt. Gino Grippo said.

Officers arrested the suspect, who was conscious and alert, and paramedics took him to a hospital for a pre-booking precautionary medical screening. The two people who had been in the compact SUV — a man and his mother — also were taken to an emergency room for evaluation of complaints of pain, Grippo said.

The suspect’s name was not immediately available.

The crash left the intersection closed to eastbound and southbound traffic for about an hour, the lieutenant said.

