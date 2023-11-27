CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Multiple lanes of the northbound Interstate 805 through Chula Vista were blocked Monday morning after a traffic collision, according to California Highway Patrol.

The collision was reported around 10:45 a.m. Authorities said a truck pulling a trailer hit a wall along the interstate near the Palomar Street exit.

According to CHP logs, crews had to rescue passengers from the vehicle. It is unclear how many individuals were in the truck at the time of the crash or if any sustained injuries.

The right two lanes of the roadway were blocked by crews for a little over an hour as a result of the crash, Caltrans said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. All lanes were reopened around noon.

A SigAlert was also issued due to traffic, as motorists were reportedly backed up to Telegraph Canyon Road.

No additional details about the collision were immediately available.