SAN DIEGO – A motorcyclist died after colliding with a barrier in the Midway District on Saturday, San Diego Police announced.

The wreck happened sometime before 9:43 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Midway Drive and Barnett Avenue.

Officers said the motorcyclist, a 22-year-old man, was driving eastbound on Midway Drive at a high rate of speed when he hit a curb near Barnett Avenue.

He experienced with fatal injuries and was declared dead on the scene by responding authorities, SDPD said.

No other vehicles were involved in the collision.

Law enforcement has not released any additional information regarding the motorcyclist’s identity or the nature of his injuries at this time.

It is also unclear if weather was a contributor in the crash.

Police are asking the public for information on the crash by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.