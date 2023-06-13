A man wanted for reckless driving was arrested following a high-speed pursuit through Los Angeles County on Tuesday night.

The suspect was also considered armed and dangerous at the time, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver was seen traveling at speeds of over 100 miles per hour on the freeway while weaving in and out of heavy traffic as patrol cars trailed closely behind.

A man wanted for reckless driving was arrested following a high-speed pursuit through Los Angeles County on June 13, 2023. (KTLA)

A man wanted for reckless driving was arrested following a high-speed pursuit through Los Angeles County on June 13, 2023. (KTLA)

A man wanted for reckless driving was arrested following a high-speed pursuit through Los Angeles County on June 13, 2023. (KTLA)

A man wanted for reckless driving was arrested following a high-speed pursuit through Los Angeles County on June 13, 2023. (KTLA)

A man wanted for reckless driving was arrested following a high-speed pursuit through Los Angeles County on June 13, 2023. (KTLA)

A man wanted for reckless driving was arrested following a high-speed pursuit through Los Angeles County on June 13, 2023. (KTLA)

A man wanted for reckless driving was arrested following a high-speed pursuit through Los Angeles County on June 13, 2023. (KTLA)

The pursuit began in the San Dimas area before the suspect eventually exited the freeway in Long Beach. He continued speeding through surface streets, narrowly missing nearby vehicles while running through red lights.

Eventually, the suspect pulled over, hopped out of the vehicle and began running through a neighborhood before surrendering to police.

He was taken into custody without further incident.