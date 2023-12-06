SAN DIEGO — A skateboarder was injured Tuesday evening after being struck by a vehicle in Balboa Park, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a 39-year-old man was riding his skateboard northbound on Zoo Drive around 6 p.m.

At that same time, a 22-year-old woman was driving a 2008 Toyota Corolla northbound on Zoo Drive. SDPD said the driver did not see the skateboarder, ultimately colliding with him.

The man was transported to a local hospital for a fractured right arm, fractured left leg, and an open fracture to his right leg, police said. The driver was not injured.

Alcohol was not determined to be a factor in this collision. SDPD’s Traffic Division officers responded to the scene and are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information related to the collision is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.