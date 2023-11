SAN DIEGO — A skateboarder was hit by a vehicle Tuesday in the Linda Vista neighborhood, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 7:17 p.m. on Osler St. and Genesee Ave., the San Diego Police Department confirmed with FOX 5.

Police say the skateboarder was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, while the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

It is uncertain how the crash happened at this time.

