SAN DIEGO — A skateboarder is not expected to survive after colliding with a minivan in Linda Vista Tuesday, said the San Diego Police Department.

Shortly before 7:20 p.m., an 18-year-old man was riding his skateboarder eastbound on the 6900 block of Osler Street, on the south side of the Genesee Avenue intersection, against a red light, authorities explained.

At that same time, a 45-year-old man was driving a Chrysler Pacifica minivan southbound on the 2700 block of Genesee Avenue in the left lane. SDPD said the driver had a green light and struck the skateboarder as he crossed Genesee Avenue.

The driver struck the skateboarder with the left front corner of the vehicle, projecting him to the left. At that point, authorities said the skateboarder collided with a Nissan Altima driven by a 25-year-old man, who was stopped at the red turn arrow in the northbound left turn lane.

The skateboarder came to rest south of the Nissan Altima in the northbound left lane lane. SDPD said he sustained a significant skull fracture and brain bleed. He’s not expected to survive.

Neither of the motorists were injured during the incident. SDPD Traffic Division officers responded to the scene and are investigating the collision.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.