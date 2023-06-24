SAN DIEGO — A 20-year-old skateboarder was seriously injured in Ocean Beach Saturday after being struck by a vehicle he was hanging on to, San Diego police said.

Around 1:44 p.m., the skateboarder was riding southbound on Froude Street while hanging onto an open passenger window of a Toyota 4Runner also driving southbound.

According to SDPD, the rear tire of the Toyota 4Runner then struck the skateboard, prompting the 20-year-old man riding it to step off. When the skateboarder stepped off, the rear tire then struck his leg.

The skateboarder was transported to a nearby hospital with open fractures to his lower leg. His injuries are not considered life-threatening, SDPD said.

The driver of the Toyota 4Runner, identified as a 17-year-old boy, did not sustain any injuries in the collision.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing, SDPD said. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the SDPD Traffic Division or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers 888-580-8477.